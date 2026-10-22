‘India is for Indians first’: Pawan Khera’s ‘neo-colonisers’ jibe at US

Describing the monument as a symbol of the colonial rule India had fought to overthrow, he warned against what he called the neo-colonisers of the present day.

'India is for Indians first,' Khera said, arguing that the country’s energy security, food security and data security, as well as farmers’ livelihoods, could not be sacrificed for American approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remarks come amid a political controversy over Rubio’s decision to hold talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar in Mumbai rather than New Delhi, followed by a visit to Reliance Industries’ refinery complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where he met chairman Mukesh Ambani and executive director Anant Ambani.

Jaishankar’s Mumbai visit and a protocol row

The controversy began after Gor said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi that Washington expected Jaishankar and other Indian officials to travel to Mumbai to meet Rubio.

The statement drew sharp criticism from Congress leaders, who questioned why the US ambassador had announced the Indian foreign minister’s travel plans before India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) had formally confirmed the meeting.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government of allowing the external affairs minister to be treated as a subordinate, saying Rubio had 'summoned his employee to Mumbai'.