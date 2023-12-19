Pawar flays suspension of MPs, expresses concern over Parliament security breach

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday flayed the decision to suspend over 90 Members of Parliament after they sought a statement from the government over the Parliament security breach.

Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, has written a letter to Upper House Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, terming the decision to suspend MPs seeking an explanation for the security breach incident as “counterproductive to the principles of accountability and transparency”.

“MPs have a legitimate right to seek clarification and ensure the safety of the parliamentary environment, which is our country’s icon of democracy,” said Pawar, 84.

"However, it was disheartening that not only did the government distance itself from such a statement, but also took action to suspend the MPs seeking explanation/statement on the breach of security of the country’s highest law-making body".

“Given the severity of the incident, it is but natural that the MPs would seek a clarification regarding the same and the government should have been forthcoming with a statement as to how it intended to address the issue,” Pawar told the Vice-President.