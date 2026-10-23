Anti-SIR protests across India, over 100 detained in Delhi march

People Against SIR and SKM coordinate nationwide demonstrations against electoral roll revision.

Farmers’, Dalit, student and civil society groups organise protests in Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Chennai and Udupi.

Student organisations announce a fresh anti-SIR demonstration in Hyderabad for 25 October.

More than 100 protesters were detained in New Delhi on Friday, 23 October after police stopped a march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide mobilisation by People Against SIR as part of the 'Every Street a Jantar Mantar' initiative, and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), with farmers’ organisations, student groups and civil society coalitions organising or announcing protests in several states between 19 and 26 October.

In Delhi, around 100–150 protesters gathered near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg, carrying the national flag and banners demanding an end to SIR. The Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR organised the march, with support from student organisations and other groups.