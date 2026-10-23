Anti-SIR protests across India, over 100 detained in Delhi march
People Against SIR, farmers’ groups, student bodies and civil society organisations demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation
People Against SIR and SKM coordinate nationwide demonstrations against electoral roll revision.
Farmers’, Dalit, student and civil society groups organise protests in Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Chennai and Udupi.
Student organisations announce a fresh anti-SIR demonstration in Hyderabad for 25 October.
More than 100 protesters were detained in New Delhi on Friday, 23 October after police stopped a march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The demonstration was part of a nationwide mobilisation by People Against SIR as part of the 'Every Street a Jantar Mantar' initiative, and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), with farmers’ organisations, student groups and civil society coalitions organising or announcing protests in several states between 19 and 26 October.
In Delhi, around 100–150 protesters gathered near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg, carrying the national flag and banners demanding an end to SIR. The Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR organised the march, with support from student organisations and other groups.
The protesters had planned to assemble near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Gol Dak Khana and Gol Market at 1.00 pm before marching towards the ECI headquarters. Police stopped them along the route, prompting the demonstrators to sit down and hold a ‘People’s Parliament’, as announced by the organisers.
Participants raised slogans including ‘Gyanesh Kumar, resign’, ‘Halt SIR’ and ‘Won’t tolerate vote theft’.
The demonstration brought together students, young people, farmers and activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) supported the march. Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat joined the protesters alongside members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO). The All India Students’ Association (AISA) was also among the student groups involved in the mobilisation.
The march took place amid prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which restrict gatherings and processions without prior permission in the notified area.
The nationwide campaign included calls for demonstrations at district and tehsil headquarters, state capitals and other public spaces on 23 October. The organisers also urged SKM member organisations to submit memoranda to President Droupadi Murmu through district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates, demanding the scrapping of SIR and restoration of voting rights to eligible voters whose names had allegedly been deleted from electoral rolls. The farmers’ organisation has also sought Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and prosecution, along with changes to the law governing the appointment of election commissioners.
In Karnataka, farmers’ and Dalit organisations called rallies at district headquarters across all 31 districts on 23 October. The mobilisation followed a press conference in Bengaluru attended by actor-activist Prakash Raj and representatives of farmers’ and Dalit organisations, including the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.
Civil society groups in Bengaluru separately announced a Tiranga March from Town Hall to Freedom Park at 4.00 pm on Friday. However, independent confirmation of the march’s outcome was not immediately available.
In Odisha, People Against SIR’s state chapter announced processions, public meetings and demonstrations in Bhubaneswar, district headquarters, major towns and block headquarters. The main Bhubaneswar programme was scheduled for Mahatma Gandhi Marg, between Master Canteen Square and Lower PMG, from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm.
In Chennai, nine student and youth organisations joined under the banner ‘Chennai’s Jantar Mantar 2.0’ for a 24-hour protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, scheduled to run from 4.00 pm on 22 October to 4.00 pm on 23 October. The participating groups included the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Youth Federation (AIYF), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), All India Students’ Association (AISA), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA), All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO).
Police detained demonstrators several hours after the sit-in began on Thursday, despite the organisers having announced a 24-hour programme. A post-event report confirming how the protest concluded was not immediately available.
In Udupi, the Sahabalve Udupi coalition announced a march and public meeting on 23 October, bringing together farmers’, labour, student, women’s, Dalit and religious organisations. The programme was scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm with a tribute at the Gandhi statue near the Clock Tower. The march was to pass through Triveni Circle, K.M. Marg, Old Diana Circle and Court Road before concluding with a public meeting opposite Jodukatte.
The coalition included Muslim Okkoota Udupi, the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi’s Ambedkarite faction, Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), SIO Udupi, DYFI, SFI, Manava Bandhutva Vedike Udupi and Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane, among other local organisations.
Further protests were announced in Hyderabad for 25 October. Student groups, including the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), AISA, MANUU Students Collective and Fraternity Movement, called a demonstration at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park at 3.30 pm.
The nationwide mobilisation was coordinated by People Against SIR and SKM, with participation from organisations representing farmers, workers, students, women and marginalised communities. People Against SIR says more than 300 organisations are associated with its campaign and that protests were planned in 88 cities across 18 states.
The campaign is demanding the withdrawal of SIR, restoration of voting rights to eligible voters whose names have been deleted, and accountability over electoral roll revisions. The organisers have also called for Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and changes to the process for appointing election commissioners.
While demonstrations were announced across multiple states for 23 October, a complete city-wise list of protests and independently verified turnout figures was not available at the time of writing. Further demonstrations were scheduled in Hyderabad on 25 October, as the campaign continued its mobilisation.