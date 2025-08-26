People of Assam will one day want to see CM behind bars: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress MP and the party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday launched a sharp criticism of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the state government of displacing people across communities through indiscriminate eviction drives and using the land thus vacated for commercial purposes.

Speaking at a press interaction, Gogoi alleged that the campaign to clear land has not spared any section of society — from Bengalis and tribals to minorities, Scheduled Castes, and OBCs. He contended that the exercise, which the government describes as land recovery, has left thousands of families uprooted and opened up opportunities for land-grabbing.

“The chief minister has spared no one in his greed to accumulate property in the name of his family. They (the government) have made people from all communities homeless by bulldozing their houses,” Gogoi was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

According to Gogoi, the scale of the displacement has eroded public faith in the administration, causing its popularity to slide. The Congress MP also said people in Assam would one day want to see Sarma “not as the chief minister but behind bars" for what he described as "injustice and misuse of power”.