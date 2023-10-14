People want change as BJP-led govt has put them to difficulties: J&K Cong chief

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani said on Saturday that the people in the Union Territory and across the country want a change as they have been put to difficulties by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where some politicians from the city joined the Congress, Wani said they would invite senior leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to address various programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.