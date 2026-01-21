People’s rights being snatched away by replacing MGNREGA: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of undermining people’s rights by dismantling the MGNREGA framework, announcing a nationwide dialogue that will symbolically bring workers and their voices to the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Rachnatmak Congress chairperson Sandeep Dikshit claimed the BJP has replaced MGNREGA with a new law — referred to as VB-G RAM G — a move the Congress has been consistently opposing. He said protest campaigns under the banner “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” are already underway in several states and districts.

Dikshit underscored the critical role played by MGNREGA during the Covid-19 pandemic, describing the scheme as a lifeline for crores of people. “MGNREGA truly earned a place in the hearts of the people,” he said, adding that extensive consultations with farmer and labour organisations had revealed a shared concern. “Across all discussions, one message came through clearly — people’s rights are being snatched away,” he said.