‘Permission for India?’ Bessent remark sparks row over national dignity

A remark by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting that Washington had given India “permission” to buy Russian oil in the wake of the war in Iran has triggered a sharp political backlash, with the Congress accusing the Narendra Modi government of allowing India’s sovereignty to be undermined.

Bessent made the comment during a television interview on Friday, saying: “The Indians have been very good actors. We asked them to stop buying Russian oil, and they did. Now we have given them ‘permission’ to buy Russian oil.”

The phrasing immediately drew criticism from the Congress, which said the idea that India needed approval from Washington to conduct its energy trade was deeply offensive.

“Permission? For India?” the party said in a statement on social media, arguing that a country of 1.4 billion people should not appear to be waiting for approval from another nation.

“India fought for freedom so that no foreign power could dictate terms to us. Yet today, the United States is openly talking about giving India ‘permission’,” the party said, calling the remark humiliating.

“This is not diplomacy. This is humiliation,” it added, demanding an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Diplomatic observers say the controversy stems less from the technical context of the remark and more from its tone.

Bessent was referring to a temporary sanctions waiver allowing Indian refiners to receive Russian oil cargoes that were already in transit. But his description — portraying India as having complied with US requests and later receiving “permission” — struck many as condescending.

Such language touches a particularly sensitive nerve in India’s foreign policy tradition, which has long emphasised strategic autonomy and resistance to great-power diktats.