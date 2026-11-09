PM asks CRPF jawans to ‘defeat’ ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ in political parties, sets a bad precedent

Should Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver a political speech to students, at convocations or at official functions on Independence Day? Must he always talk about politics and his political rivals? Should he have spoken of his nightmare of ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ (cerebral Naxalites or extremists) while addressing CRPF jawans celebrating Diwali?

Armed Naxals had been defeated, the PM said, but the threat still remains from the cerebral Naxals who have taken over political parties and other organisations. This is not the first time the PM has spoken of threats from intellectuals, academics, scholars and activists. However, raising his pet obsession on Diwali in front of CRPF jawans set a unwholesome, if not dangerous, precedent.

On his Independence Day address in August too, the PM had referred to 'dimaagi Naxals', saying the country succeeded in removing armed Naxalism, but its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to

promote violence. Even today, they are instigating people against the country's Constitution and democracy, he added.

"We must identify and defeat such elements and secure the country," the PM said, while celebrating Diwali with security personnel at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, continuing his tradition of spending the festival with men and women in uniform. “Armed Naxalites have disappeared from the forests, but ‘dimaagi Naxals’ have taken control of several organisations. They have infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify and defeat them and secure the country,” he said.