PM leaving no stone unturned to save flailing image: Cong on UGC 'selfie points' directive

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre over the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities and colleges to set up selfie points to highlight "transformative initiatives propelling India's growth", alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to save his "flailing image" in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress MP and general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at the fag end of 10 years, the people of India are sick and tired of this "obnoxious level of self-promotion" and will give a suitable answer very soon.

Sharing a media report on X on the UGC asking universities and colleges to set up selfie points, Ramesh said, "Our selfie-obsessed and self-obsessed PM is so insecure in the run up to Lok Sabha polls that he's leaving no stone unturned to save his flailing image.

"First, it was the Army being asked to set up selfie points. Then, he asked IAS officers and other senior govt officials to take out 'rath yatras'. Now, he has directed UGC to set up selfie points in all universities," the Congress general secretary said on X.

"Earlier, he hijacked the Chandrayaan-III landing by appearing on the live feed. Before that, he pasted his face onto all Covid-19 vaccine certificates," Ramesh added.