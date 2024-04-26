PM Modi can't be honest about Cong manifesto even by mistake: Ramesh

The Congress on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda are resorting to polarisation as they are afraid that the party will lose the 2024 Lok Sabha election. They also accused the PM of continuing to "lie" about the Congress election manifesto or Nyay Patra and spreading divisive and communal messages.

In a video posted to his X handle, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "The prime minister has once again proved by what he said in Bihar that he cannot speak the truth about the Congress Nyay Patra even by mistake."

The senior Congress leader said PM Modi's comment that the Congress manifesto contained a reference to 55 per cent inheritance tax was "a complete lie", and accused the PM of conducting a false and misleading campaign. "But then, what can we expect of the prime minister? He is constantly trying to divert attention from unemployment, price rise, economic inequality, and the daily problems of common people," he said.

Ramesh also said PM Modi probably felt that if he kept repeating an untruth, "some day, somewhere, somebody will believe it", and claimed that instead of "Modi leher (wave)" in the country, there was only "Modi zeher (poison)".

On two more topics that the BJP has raised a hue and cry about — redistribution of wealth and the Congress' apparent plans to deprive Dalits of reservations and offer them to Muslims — Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted another video featuring an interview of his, in which he points out that the Congress was the first party to implement OBC reservation in Karnataka, through the efforts of late PM Indira Gandhi and then chief minister Devraj Urs.