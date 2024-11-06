PM Modi, Congress congratulate Donald Trump, world leaders pitch in too

The Congress on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential polls victory, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying "we look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity".

Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Trump and wished success to him in his second term. "Congratulations on your victory, @realDonaldTrump! Wishing you success in your second term as US President. All the best to @KamalaHarris in her future endeavours," Gandhi said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated "friend" Donald Trump on his "historic" presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.