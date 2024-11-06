PM Modi, Congress congratulate Donald Trump, world leaders pitch in too
Rahul Gandhi wishes Trump success in his second term, PM Modi hails his "friend"
The Congress on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential polls victory, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying "we look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity".
Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Trump and wished success to him in his second term. "Congratulations on your victory, @realDonaldTrump! Wishing you success in your second term as US President. All the best to @KamalaHarris in her future endeavours," Gandhi said on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated "friend" Donald Trump on his "historic" presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.
"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.
"Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he said. The prime minister also posted pictures of his previous meetings with Trump, who was the US president from 2016-2020. Last month, Trump had praised Prime Minister Modi as "the nicest human being", saying the Indian leader is "a friend of mine".
Former President Trump won the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our congratulations and best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump for his election victory."
India and the United States share a robust comprehensive global strategic partnership, underpinned by long-standing shared democratic values, aligned interests, and extensive people-to-people connections, the Congress president said. "We look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity," Kharge said.
Trump, now the oldest person to be elected US president at 78, addressed supporters at West Palm Beach in Florida, declaring victory and promising a "golden age of America".
Congratulatory messages also poured in from world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer. In fact, Starmer was among the first world leaders to issue a congratulatory message soon after Trump's Florida rally.
He said the "special relationship" between the UK and the US would continue to prosper under the new American administration after Trump clinched crucial battleground states in the US overnight.
The Republican leader cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency by securing a victory in the key battleground state of Wisconsin. According to races called by the Associated Press up to 4.00 pm (IST), 277 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Kamala Harris.
"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” Starmer said in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London.
"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” he said.
Netanyahu congratulated Trump for his "historic return to the White House". Addressing Trump and his wife Melania Trump, Netanyahu in a post on X said, "Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!"
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated Trump on his election victory. "Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future," he posted on X.
French President Emmanuel Macron in a post on X said, “Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump on his "impressive" election victory. Recalling his "great meeting" with the Republican leader in September during which they discussed "the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine", Zelenskyy in a post on X said he appreciated Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs.
"This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.
"We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies," he said.
Zelenskyy said he is looking forward to personally congratulating Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the US.
Congratulating Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy and the US are “sister” nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. "It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further," she said in a post on X.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, saying, "For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens."
European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a post on X congratulated Trump and underlined that the EU and the US are "more than just allies".
"We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," she said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Trump's win is the "biggest comeback" in US political history and is "a much-needed victory for the World".
With agency inputs