PM spoke on 'mandir-masjid' 421 times during campaign: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about 'mandir-masjid' and divisive issues 421 times while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, despite the Election Commission of India's directive to not appeal for votes on caste and religious lines.

Addressing a press conference on the final day of campaigning for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, he also said Modi in his speeches over the last 15 days mentioned the Congress 232 times, and his own name 758 times. But he didn't talk about unemployment even once.