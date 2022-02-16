PM Modi takes credit for surgical strike and Kartarpur Sahib corridor to woo voters in Pathankot

Prime minister Narendra Modi tried to strike the emotional chord with the people of the bordering districts Pathankot and Gurdaspur of Punjab while blaming the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for 'questioning' the sacrifice of soldiers who were martyred in 2016 Pathankot terrorist attack.

Modi was addressing an election rally in Pathankot seeking votes for Ashwani Kumar, president of the state unit of the BJP, and other party candidates from Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab on Wednesday.

Since a considerable number of families, in this area, have their members in the Indian defence forces, so Modi, taking credit for the ‘surgical strike’ on the PoK, promised that the BJP government will set up more army schools across Punjab where girls can also get admission now.