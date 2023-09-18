PM Modi was 'selective' in his Parliament speech: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "selective" in his speech in Parliament and did not talk about the rights given to people during the Manmohan Singh government.

While acknowledging that the prime minister said some "very good things" in his speech and spoke well, Tharoor said there had also been failures under his prime ministerial tenure such as when demonetisation happened, there was no discussion in Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the vision of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and subsequent leaders, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but also reminded the Lok Sabha of the 'cash-for-vote' scam during the Manmohan Singh government.