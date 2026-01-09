PM Modi’s brother a ‘tableau expert’ for Ekta Parade? Congress has questions

Accusing the BJP of exploiting the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for partisan ends, the Congress on Friday alleged irregularities in the organisation of the proposed Ekta Parade to mark Patel’s 150th birth anniversary in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the parade last year and shared photographs of the event on X.

Senior Gujarat Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said the Union home ministry headed by Amit Shah issued a circular stating that all tableaux for the Ekta Parade could be prepared only by five selected firms:

M/S Live Pixel Technology

M/S Siddheshwar Kanuga

M/S Visha Kanuga

M/S Sushant Khedkar

M/S Smart Graph Art Advertising

Questioning the process, Gohil said it remains a mystery why only these five firms were empanelled. He pointed out that two of the five are run by Siddheshwar Kanuga and his wife Visha Kanuga.