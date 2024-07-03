PM Modi's claims on peace in Manipur astounding: Jairam Ramesh

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress on Wednesday said he made an "astounding claim" that the situation is normal there when the reality is far otherwise, and pointed out that he has still not visited the state since violence erupted in May last year.

The Opposition party's attack came after PM Modi said violence in Manipur is continuously declining and the schools have reopened in most parts of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Centre was working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state.

In his reaction to the remarks, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Today in the Rajya Sabha, after months of absolute silence on the issue, the non-biological PM made the astounding claim that the situation in Manipur is normal.

"In actuality, the situation is still tense as the MP from Inner Manipur pointed out in the Lok Sabha on 1 July. And the non-biological Pradhan Mantri has still not visited Manipur since it erupted on the night of May 3rd, 2023 -- nor has he met with the political leaders of the state. The President's Address too was silent on the issue," he said.