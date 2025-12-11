PM, allies ‘bruised, exposed for their lies’: Congress on Vande Mataram debate

The recent parliamentary debate marking 150 years of Vande Mataram has ignited a fierce political skirmish, with the Congress on Thursday accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies of being thoroughly “bruised and exposed for their lies”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, overseeing the party’s communications, noted that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha engaged in an extensive, three-day deliberation on the national song, with the national anthem also featuring in several speeches.

Posting on X, Ramesh contended that the prime minister and his brigade had evidently not consulted the two definitive scholarly works on the subject — Rudrangshu Mukherjee’s Song of India: A Study of the National Anthem and Sabyasachi Bhattacharya’s Vande Mataram — calling it “too much to expect” that they would, even after being “thoroughly bruised and exposed”.