PM Modi clueless about ensuring India’s energy security: Congress

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to citizens to cut fuel consumption and save foreign exchange amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, accusing the government of failing to safeguard India’s energy security despite the war dragging on for nearly three months.

The Opposition party said it was “shameless, reckless and downright immoral” for the Prime Minister to ask ordinary citizens to bear the burden of the crisis instead of preparing contingency measures to shield the economy from global disruptions.

In a strongly worded post on X, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal questioned the Centre’s preparedness in handling the fallout of the conflict in West Asia.

“Three months into the Iran-US war and PM Modi is still clueless about ensuring India’s energy security,” Venugopal said.

“It is shameless, reckless and downright immoral that the PM is pushing the common citizen into inconvenience, instead of building contingencies to ensure our economy is unaffected by this global crisis,” he added.

Targeting Modi’s governance priorities, Venugopal alleged that political calculations had overshadowed economic planning.