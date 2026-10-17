Rahul accuses Delhi Police of using humiliation & violence to deter protesters
Congress leader shares a video of his conversation with women protesters who allege sexual harassment and assault by Delhi Police personnel
Rahul Gandhi alleges Delhi Police brutality against women and student protesters is intended to silence dissent.
Women protesters recount alleged sexual harassment and assault during demonstrations.
Gandhi asks the women to provide photographs and videos to support cases against the personnel.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that brutality by Delhi Police against protesters, including students and women, was part of a conspiracy to silence dissent and discourage people from questioning those in power.
In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the alleged treatment of women protesters had crossed “shameful limits”, citing claims of sexual harassment, clothes being pulled and assaults on private parts.
Gandhi alleged that the actions were intended to frighten and humiliate protesters so deeply that they would be deterred from raising questions in the future.
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He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, alleging that fear of losing power was driving the use of violence against young people and women.
The Congress leader shared a video, lasting about 10 minutes, of his conversation with women who alleged that police personnel had mistreated them during recent protests.
In the video, the women recounted alleged incidents of sexual harassment and assaults on their private parts. They also claimed that police officers had directed subordinates to harass them sexually.
The women demanded action against the personnel allegedly involved in the incidents.
Gandhi asked them to provide further evidence, including photographs and videos, to help initiate legal proceedings against the police personnel.
The allegations have not been independently established in the material provided by the Congress leader. Delhi Police’s response to the specific allegations was not included in the report.