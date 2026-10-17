Rahul accuses Delhi Police of using humiliation & violence to deter protesters

Rahul Gandhi alleges Delhi Police brutality against women and student protesters is intended to silence dissent.

Women protesters recount alleged sexual harassment and assault during demonstrations.

Gandhi asks the women to provide photographs and videos to support cases against the personnel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that brutality by Delhi Police against protesters, including students and women, was part of a conspiracy to silence dissent and discourage people from questioning those in power.

In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the alleged treatment of women protesters had crossed “shameful limits”, citing claims of sexual harassment, clothes being pulled and assaults on private parts.

Gandhi alleged that the actions were intended to frighten and humiliate protesters so deeply that they would be deterred from raising questions in the future.