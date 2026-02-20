Congress plans Kisan Sammelans in 6 states to protest Indo-US trade deal

Stepping up its attack on the Modi government over Indo-US trade agreement, the Congress on Friday announced a series of six Kisan Sammelans across key agrarian states, signalling a plan to turn the farmer issue into a political campaign on the ground.

This assumes significance as Assembly elections are due in four key states — Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.

Framing the trade deal as a threat to domestic agriculture, the party drew parallels with the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws and warned that similar resistance could emerge if concerns over market access, price stability and import competition remain unaddressed.

The outreach suggests the Congress is seeking to rebuild a broad farmer coalition and reclaim political space on agrarian issues ahead of the next phase of Parliament's Budget session, set to begin on 9 March.

The strategy was finalised at a meeting held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, where senior leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, reviewed the political and economic implications of the agreement.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the discussion focused on crop-specific vulnerabilities — particularly cotton, soybean, maize and fruit-growing belts — which the party believes could face early disruption from tariff changes and import pressures.