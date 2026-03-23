Poll panel steps up action against unauthorised political ads in Bengal
EC says it has so far removed a staggering 3,58,986 illegal advertisements from across the state
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised political advertisements across West Bengal, as preparations gather pace for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled in two phases next month.
In a statement issued late Sunday, the poll panel said it has so far removed a staggering 3,58,986 illegal advertisements from across the state. A significant majority — 3,11,829 cases — were linked to the defacement of public property, while 19,901 involved violations on private property, underscoring the scale of the clean-up drive.
District-wise data highlights sharp regional variations. Cooch Behar in north Bengal recorded the highest number of removals at 33,491, including 29,474 instances of public property defacement and 4,017 on private premises. North 24-Parganas followed closely with 31,920 cases, overwhelmingly dominated by public property violations. At the other end of the spectrum, Kalimpong reported the lowest figure, with 593 cases — all tied to public property.
The ECI also indicated that the first supplementary list of cases flagged under the “logical discrepancy” category will be released on Monday. Officials said security arrangements are being tightened across sensitive areas to prevent any law and order issues following its publication.
Polling for the high-stakes Assembly elections will take place on 23 April and 29 April. The first phase will cover 152 constituencies, while voting in the remaining 142 seats will be held in the second phase.
On the security front, Ajay Nand reiterated a zero-tolerance stance against electoral malpractices. Following an inspection visit to Bhangar Police Station on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, he warned that incidents such as booth jamming, vote rigging, or booth capturing would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The visit formed part of a broader, state-wide review of preparedness, with senior police officials inspecting stations in line with the commission’s directives. During his interaction with personnel, Nand stressed strict adherence to ECI guidelines and the need for heightened vigilance.
Addressing the media later, he said the Kolkata Police is fully geared to ensure peaceful polling. “Checkpoints and search operations are underway in multiple locations, and coordinated patrolling with Central forces is being carried out,” he noted.
With administrative machinery on high alert and enforcement measures tightening, authorities are aiming to ensure that the electoral process unfolds smoothly and without disruption.
With IANS inputs
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