Pranab hinted at PM ambition, suggested leadership change in 2010: says Sonia

Rejecting the description of herself as a "back-seat driver", Sonia Gandhi says there was a clear division of responsibilities between the government and the party, with Singh leading the government and her overseeing the Congress organisation.

She writes that although she could offer Singh suggestions or disagree with his decisions as Congress president, she considered it her responsibility to respect his position as prime minister.

Sonia Gandhi also says she was determined not to create misunderstandings that could weaken the government or give political opponents an opportunity to exploit internal differences.

The memoir describes the coordination mechanism between the party and government, including weekly meetings of a core group with the prime minister. Its members included Mukherjee, Arjun Singh, A.K. Antony and Ahmed Patel.

Sonia Gandhi recalls that Mukherjee would sometimes stay back after meetings for informal conversations. During one such interaction in 2010, he reportedly raised the possibility of a leadership change.

Two years later, the Congress-led UPA nominated Mukherjee as its candidate for President of India. He went on to win the presidential election in 2012, becoming the country's 13th president.

Sonia Gandhi says she continued to visit Mukherjee, valuing his political experience and knowledge.

The Congress leader also strongly rejects allegations that she interfered in government administration, sought official files from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) or influenced key appointments during the UPA years.

She describes such claims as fabricated and says the allegations caused her particular distress because she had always been careful to follow established rules and maintain the distinction between the party and the government.

According to Sonia Gandhi, the PMO had issued a statement categorically denying that official files had ever been shown to her.

She also cites comments by Manmohan Singh's daughter, Upinder Singh, who had criticised a book by one of the former Prime Minister's aides for making allegations against Sonia Gandhi. Upinder had described the publication as a betrayal of trust and maintained that her father's relationship with Sonia Gandhi was based on mutual trust and respect.

Sonia Gandhi says the allegations nevertheless became part of a wider political narrative portraying her as the person exercising real authority behind the prime minister.

Through the memoir, Sonia Gandhi offers her account of the internal functioning of the UPA government, her relationship with Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leaders, and the controversies surrounding her role in the government during its decade in power.

With PTI inputs