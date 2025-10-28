Prashant Kishor listed as voter in both Bihar, Bengal

The revelation comes with a curious political backdrop: Kishor had been the chief architect of the TMC’s 2021 election campaign, widely credited with scripting Banerjee’s sweeping victory over the BJP.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, Kishor’s voter registration is tied to Madhya Vidyalaya, Konar, in the Kargahar assembly seat, under the Sasaram parliamentary constituency.

The double entry, however, runs afoul of election law. Citing the Representation of the People Act, 1950, an EC official pointed out that Section 17 expressly prohibits any individual from being registered as a voter in more than one constituency, while Section 18 bars multiple entries within the same area.

“Electors are required to file Form 8 to update their enrolment when they change residence,” the official explained, suggesting Kishor may not have formally transferred his voter registration from Bengal to Bihar.

The Election Commission has, in fact, long acknowledged that duplicate voter entries remain a recurring problem across states — a key reason it launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls earlier this year.

The SIR, which began in Bihar, led to the removal of nearly 68.66 lakh duplicate or invalid entries, including about seven lakh cases where voters were found to be registered in multiple places.

For now, the development adds an ironic twist for a man who has built his career on perfecting electoral arithmetic — only to find himself at odds with it.

