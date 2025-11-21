Prashant Kishor slams Nitish’s new cabinet as ‘stacked with corrupt and criminal leaders’

“The new cabinet that took oath on Thursday is filled with corrupt and criminal elements. This council of ministers is a slap on the face of the people of the state. It is like rubbing salt into their wounds,” he remarked.

Kishor further claimed that the leadership in Delhi and Patna appeared indifferent to Bihar’s governance concerns. “The individuals inducted into the cabinet make it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Nitish Kumar are least bothered about the welfare of Bihar,” he alleged.

He also announced that the Jan Suraaj Party will begin its ‘Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra’ on 15 January. As part of the campaign, party workers will travel across the state and visit households to mobilise public engagement.

With PTI inputs