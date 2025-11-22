Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party dissolves all units after Bihar poll debacle

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, on Saturday announced the dissolution of its entire organisational network — from the panchayat level to the district and state levels — following its dismal performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. The party failed to win even a single seat, and most of its candidates forfeited their deposits, triggering a comprehensive internal overhaul.

The decision was taken at the party’s national council meeting held in Patna and chaired by state president Manoj Bharti. Kishor was present along with senior leaders including former vice chief of the army S.K. Singh, former Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and senior advocate Y.V. Giri.

According to the statement issued after the meeting, new organisational units will be formed over the next one and a half months.

Party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said the restructuring exercise is aimed at creating a more “effective and active organisational structure.” As part of the revamp, senior leaders have been assigned responsibility for each of the 12 divisions of Bihar.

