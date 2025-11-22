Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party dissolves all units after Bihar poll debacle
Prashant Kishor-led outfit launches a full-scale restructuring drive after failing to win a single seat, assigns senior leaders to rebuild units across all 12 divisions
The Jan Suraaj Party, led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, on Saturday announced the dissolution of its entire organisational network — from the panchayat level to the district and state levels — following its dismal performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. The party failed to win even a single seat, and most of its candidates forfeited their deposits, triggering a comprehensive internal overhaul.
The decision was taken at the party’s national council meeting held in Patna and chaired by state president Manoj Bharti. Kishor was present along with senior leaders including former vice chief of the army S.K. Singh, former Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and senior advocate Y.V. Giri.
According to the statement issued after the meeting, new organisational units will be formed over the next one and a half months.
Party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said the restructuring exercise is aimed at creating a more “effective and active organisational structure.” As part of the revamp, senior leaders have been assigned responsibility for each of the 12 divisions of Bihar.
Party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said the restructuring exercise is aimed at creating a more “effective and active organisational structure.” As part of the revamp, senior leaders have been assigned responsibility for each of the 12 divisions of Bihar.
They will travel across their designated regions, hold extensive consultations with workers and district-level coordinators, and assist in rebuilding the grassroots network.
The team will also review the party’s poll performance and analyse the causes of the electoral defeat. The statement said that the leaders will submit a detailed report identifying organisational lapses, internal indiscipline and instances of what it called “internal betrayal.” Corrective measures will be taken based on these findings.
Despite its setback, the party signalled that it will continue its political outreach. Leaders expressed optimism that the restructuring will allow the outfit to prepare for future electoral contests and strengthen its position among voters. The exercise marks the party’s first major organisational intervention after its failure to register an electoral breakthrough.