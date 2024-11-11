Prayagraj: Police lathi-charge students, Akhilesh slams 'anti-youth' agenda

Prashant Pandey, media in-charge of the Competitive Students Struggle Committee, explained that the exams were initially scheduled for a single day under the original recruitment notification.

However, the UPPSC’s decision to change the format and implement a normalisation process has sparked widespread dissatisfaction among students, who feel the revised structure undermines fairness and transparency.

The protests led to significant disruption around the UPPSC office, with police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed to control the swelling crowds. Students broke through police barricades, blocking roads and halting traffic in the vicinity.

As the standoff continues, the issue has become a flashpoint between the students and the state's BJP government. Protesters are calling for an alignment of exam schedules and a commitment to addressing transparency and fairness concerns in the recruitment process.