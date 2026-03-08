President visit row escalates: Mamata targets Modi, Centre seeks report from Bengal
West Bengal chief minister says tribal conference was privately organised and she was not scheduled to attend
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 8 March sharply countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversy surrounding President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to north Bengal a day earlier, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and rejecting allegations of protocol lapses by the state government.
The confrontation intensified even as the Centre sought an explanation from the West Bengal government over reported irregularities during the President’s visit on Saturday, 7 March. The Union government has asked chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty to submit a report explaining the circumstances surrounding the last-minute venue change for the programme, the absence of state ministers at Bagdogra airport, and other logistical issues flagged after the event.
Responding on Sunday to criticism from the prime minister and BJP leaders, Banerjee sought to turn the charge of disrespect back on the BJP. Displaying a photograph at a public address, she pointed to an instance where Modi was seated at an event while the President stood nearby.
“The picture shows that the Prime Minister is seated when the President is standing. We never do that. It is the BJP which carries the culture of insulting the President, not us,” she said.
Banerjee also reiterated that the tribal conference attended by Murmu on 7 March had not been organised by the state government and that she had not been expected to attend the event. “The event was organised by a private body, not the state government,” she said, adding that the state administration had warned the organisers that they were not adequately equipped to host a programme involving the President.
She maintained that the state government had no role in the arrangements at the venue or at Bagdogra airport. “The state government had no role in the arrangements, including issues at the airport and the green room, which came under the Airports Authority of India,” Banerjee said.
The chief minister also said the political reaction from the BJP was driven by electoral considerations. “The BJP targets Bengal only near elections,” she said.
Banerjee had also addressed the issue on Saturday, 7 March, responding sharply to remarks made by Murmu during the north Bengal event. While saying she had “great regard” for the President and the office she occupies, Banerjee suggested that Murmu’s comments had been influenced by the BJP.
“It’s unfortunate that politics is being played by using the Hon’ble President on the advice of the BJP,” she said. “I feel ashamed to even say this. We respect the Hon’ble President. But she too has been sent to sell politics… I am sorry, madam. I have great regard for you, but you are being guided by BJP policies and BJP instructions,” Banerjee said.
The chief minister also rejected the suggestion that the state government had not sent any representative to the programme, pointing out that Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb had received the President at Bagdogra airport on 7 March.
Banerjee said she herself could not attend the programme because she was leading a sit-in protest in Kolkata against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “I am sitting on a dharna for the people over the SIR issue. What should be my priority?” she said.
The chief minister also linked the controversy to the broader political climate ahead of the Assembly elections. “If you come once a year, I can welcome you. But if you come repeatedly during election time, how is it possible for me to attend everything?” she said.
The political exchange began after Murmu, speaking at the International Santhal Conference near Bagdogra in north Bengal on Saturday, questioned the change of venue for the programme and the absence of the chief minister or any cabinet minister during her visit.
“Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come,” Murmu told the gathering.
The President also expressed dissatisfaction over the decision to shift the event from Bidhannagar in Siliguri to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport, suggesting the move may have affected attendance. “Had the programme been held there, it would have been better. There is ample space there and many people could have attended,” she said.
Murmu added that she did not understand why the earlier venue had not been permitted and suggested the location may have made it difficult for members of the tribal community to attend. “Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. But I do not know why I was not allowed to come here,” she said.
Officials said the venue had been shifted citing logistical and security considerations. When the President arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a small number of people were present.
The episode has unfolded amid a politically charged atmosphere in West Bengal, where tribal communities form a key electoral constituency in several districts of north Bengal and the Jangalmahal region.
Both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have intensified their outreach to tribal voters in recent years, and the exchange over the President’s 7 March visit has quickly taken on broader political significance ahead of the Assembly elections.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines