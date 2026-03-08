President visit row escalates: Mamata targets Modi, Centre seeks report from Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 8 March sharply countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversy surrounding President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to north Bengal a day earlier, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and rejecting allegations of protocol lapses by the state government.

The confrontation intensified even as the Centre sought an explanation from the West Bengal government over reported irregularities during the President’s visit on Saturday, 7 March. The Union government has asked chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty to submit a report explaining the circumstances surrounding the last-minute venue change for the programme, the absence of state ministers at Bagdogra airport, and other logistical issues flagged after the event.

Responding on Sunday to criticism from the prime minister and BJP leaders, Banerjee sought to turn the charge of disrespect back on the BJP. Displaying a photograph at a public address, she pointed to an instance where Modi was seated at an event while the President stood nearby.

“The picture shows that the Prime Minister is seated when the President is standing. We never do that. It is the BJP which carries the culture of insulting the President, not us,” she said.

Banerjee also reiterated that the tribal conference attended by Murmu on 7 March had not been organised by the state government and that she had not been expected to attend the event. “The event was organised by a private body, not the state government,” she said, adding that the state administration had warned the organisers that they were not adequately equipped to host a programme involving the President.