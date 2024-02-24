Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt in UP over question paper leaks, bulldozer justice

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over question paper leaks of various recruitment exams and the extra-judicial bulldozer actions against "innocent" people.

Addressing the public in Moradabad, she said, "When I came here in 2022, we had made a plan in the manifesto on how to stop repeated question paper leaks. It consisted of a job calendar, which would have the examination date and the date of appointment. We also spoke about making a commission to address all the injustices that had taken place."

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which resumed its journey from Moradabad after a two-day halt for the march's final leg in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam conducted on 17 and 18 February was cancelled by the state government on Saturday, following allegations of question paper leak.

The Congress general secretary also said that unemployment and inflation are rising in the country.

She will accompany her brother as the yatra passes through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, the Congress said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join the yatra in Agra on Sunday, a development that comes after the parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.