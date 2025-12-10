Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit, highlights PM's frequent foreign trips

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, 10 December, responded strongly to the BJP’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to Germany from December 15 to 20. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha plans to engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German ministers during his trip.

The BJP had mocked Rahul Gandhi by dubbing him “Leader of Paryatan” (tourism) and questioned his decision to travel abroad while Parliament is in session. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media, criticised the timing of Gandhi’s visit and also recalled his previous international trips during election periods.

Addressing these accusations, Priyanka Gandhi pointedly remarked, “Modiji spends almost half of his working time outside the country… Why are they raising questions on the Leader of Opposition travelling?” Her statement highlights the common practice among Indian political leaders to undertake foreign trips for diplomatic, cultural, and strategic engagements.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit is organised by the Indian Overseas Congress and will include interactions with diaspora leaders and key German officials. Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda will accompany him, further signalling the importance of the trip for India-Germany relations.

This episode underscores the ongoing political rhetoric where foreign travel by opposition leaders often becomes a subject of controversy, despite similar patterns of international engagements by ruling party figures.

(With PTI inputs)