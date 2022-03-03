Priyanka Gandhi to stay at Varanasi’s Kabir Math for 3 days in direct challenge to Modi, message to Dalits
Posing a direct challenge to PM Modi who began a three-day sojourn in his constituency Varanasi from Thursday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi too has decided to stay put in the city for next three days.
According to the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi will be staying at the historical Kabeer Math located in Varanasi and will address rallies in Purvanchal region of the state which goes to the poll on March 7.
Famous as the spiritual headquarter of Kabir Panthis, the math is revered as the birthplace of the 15th century mystic poet Kabir Das, one of the pioneers of the Bhakti Movement.
Kabir Jayanti is celebrated at the Math every year. The Math is also revered for its contribution in abolition of caste-based discrimination in India.
Kabir Chaura, where the Math is located, is famous as a global center of music. It is called Siddhapeeth of three major genres of North Indian classical music — classical singing, Kathak dance and tabla.
UP observers believe that Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to challenge Modi on his home turf directly and from the front will significantly boost the Congress’ prospect in the last phase of the UP assembly election.
As per the plan, Priyanka Gandhi will hold several small gatherings in Varanasi over the next three days. She will extensively carry out door-to-door campaigns, starting from Rohaniya, as per the plan.
Before kicking off the high-octane campaign in Varanasi, Priyanka visited the Samadhi of Neeru-Nima, the parents of Kabir Das’s foster parents in Kabir Math. The Congress general secretary, who brought back women to the center of politics with the "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon” slogan, saw old materials related to the Kabir Das’s childhood.
She also met Pandit Pooran Maharaj, the son of Padma Vibhushan late Pandit Kishan Maharaj, and his disciples and acquaintances.
Her visit to Kabir Math will send out a strong political message to Dalits and Most Backward Classes who believe in social justice and equality propagated by Kabir Das, say UP watchers.
It is worth noting here that the 54 assembly seats of Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, which go to the poll on March 7, have a significant number of backward caste and Dalit voters.
Eight assembly seats in Varanasi district too will vote in the seventh phase. The results will be announced on March 10.
Apart from Modi and Priyanka Gandhi, TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also arrived in Varanasi. She is campaigning for the Samajwadi Party (SP).
SP president Akhilesh Yadav is also expected to reach Varanasi over the next few days.
