Priyanka Gandhi to stay at Varanasi’s Kabir Math for 3 days in direct challenge to Modi, message to Dalits

Posing a direct challenge to PM Modi who began a three-day sojourn in his constituency Varanasi from Thursday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi too has decided to stay put in the city for next three days.

According to the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi will be staying at the historical Kabeer Math located in Varanasi and will address rallies in Purvanchal region of the state which goes to the poll on March 7.

Famous as the spiritual headquarter of Kabir Panthis, the math is revered as the birthplace of the 15th century mystic poet Kabir Das, one of the pioneers of the Bhakti Movement.

Kabir Jayanti is celebrated at the Math every year. The Math is also revered for its contribution in abolition of caste-based discrimination in India.

Kabir Chaura, where the Math is located, is famous as a global center of music. It is called Siddhapeeth of three major genres of North Indian classical music — classical singing, Kathak dance and tabla.

UP observers believe that Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to challenge Modi on his home turf directly and from the front will significantly boost the Congress’ prospect in the last phase of the UP assembly election.