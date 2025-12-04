Priyanka Gandhi blasts rupee decline, challenges BJP on currency accountability
Congress general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised pointed questions about the state of India’s currency, recalling the rhetoric once deployed by the BJP during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
“The rupee has now plummeted to its lowest level yet against the dollar, with one dollar commanding Rs 90,” she noted, invoking a sharp critique of the current economic management.
“What did BJP leaders once say about the rupee during Manmohan Singh ji’s time? And what explanation will they offer today?”
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the steep decline, highlighting the growing anxieties over the nation’s financial stability and the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.
Her remarks come as the rupee’s fall fuels debate on government policy and its impact on the everyday lives of Indians.
“The people deserve clarity, accountability, and action to restore confidence in our currency,” she added, framing the rupee’s slide as a reflection of wider economic challenges demanding immediate attention from the nation’s leadership.
