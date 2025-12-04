Priyanka Gandhi blasts rupee decline, challenges BJP on currency accountability

“What did BJP leaders once say about the rupee during Manmohan Singh ji’s time? And what explanation will they offer today?”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the steep decline, highlighting the growing anxieties over the nation’s financial stability and the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.

Her remarks come as the rupee’s fall fuels debate on government policy and its impact on the everyday lives of Indians.

“The people deserve clarity, accountability, and action to restore confidence in our currency,” she added, framing the rupee’s slide as a reflection of wider economic challenges demanding immediate attention from the nation’s leadership.