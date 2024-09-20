Priyanka Gandhi deplores govt response to Kharge's letter on threats to Rahul

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 20 September, deplored BJP president J.P. Nadda’s response to his Congress counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over threats to the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said: "In view of the unrestrained and violent statements made by some BJP leaders and ministers, Congress president and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, concerned about the threats to the life of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. If the Prime Minister had faith in democratic values, equal dialogue, and respect for elders, he would have personally responded to this letter."

“Instead, the Prime Minister got an aggressive response written by Nadda ji. What was the need to disrespect an 82-year-old senior leader?" she asked.

“The tradition and culture of democracy is to ask questions and hold dialogue. Even in religion, there are no higher values than dignity and courtesy".