Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did charm Uttar Pradesh

One of the most enduring images of the 2022 election in Uttar Pradesh is of BJP workers enthusiastically shaking hands with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, taking selfies with her and asking her for copies of the Congress manifesto for youth and women. The smiling Congress general secretary obliged. The surreal picture of the Congress leader in the middle of a sea of BJP flags, caps, saffron scarves and kurtas stood out.

There were other images of her campaigning during a heavy downpour, jogging to the dais, embracing women and effortlessly swivelling out of the window of her SUV (the door couldn’t be opened because of the milling BJP supporters) and climb to the roof to accept their greetings. There was the time when her road show came face to face with a road show of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary. A smiling Priyanka Gandhi waved at the two and wished them the best of luck.

She eclipsed all other star campaigners and as the campaign progressed, her speeches became more hard hitting and sharp. In sharp contrast to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and other BJP leaders, she did not mock political rivals. She never used an abusive word for anyone. She did not lose her cool even when she was asked tough or rude questions by the media. Except perhaps once when a reporter sought her reaction to Union minister Smriti Irani’s barb that the Nehru-Gandhi family had links with terrorists.

She looked exasperated for a moment, pursed her lips. Her jaws hardened and for a moment it seemed she would ask to be driven away without responding. But after a moment’s pause she looked the reporter in the eye and replied, “Yes, I have links with terrorists. My father and my grandmother were both killed by terrorists and so, yes, I have links with terrorists”. The reporter moved back, as if pushed by the vehemence in her voice. Priyanka Gandhi had again got the better of an awkward moment.

An interviewer of a TV channel, speaking to her on the banks of the river in Varanasi, asked who her rival was in UP, who was she fighting with. Samajwadi Party, the interviewer said, claims it was fighting with BJP and the latter acknowledged that its fight was with SP. So, who is she fighting with?