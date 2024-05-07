Priyanka Gandhi's Raebareli speech rallying party workers goes viral

In what could easily be one of her most impactful and critical election speeches thus far, Priyanka Gandhi unveiled a powerful, rousing evocation to Congress workers in Raebareli on Monday, three days after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the historically important family pocket borough and Kishori Lal Sharma did likewise to take on the BJP's sitting MP Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Rallying rallying her party members against a formidable foe, Priyanka made it abundantly clear that their work was cut out until the close of campaigning for these two constituencies.

In a speech that went viral on social media, her choice of words to send a message to all and sundry, not just party office-bearers, was specific, precise, and strong. It was an inspiring speech, especially at a time when the party is up against heavy odds. Raebareli and Amethi are close to the hearts of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress. As Priyanka put it, “It is prestigious and a win is imperative.”

There was firmness in her speech as she promised to lead from the front and never give up. She called upon each worker to get up and take the fight right into the enemy camp fearlessly and relentlessly. She spoke her mind, presenting her vision for the party and the country in a precise 30-minute address. If this speech does not instill confidence in the workers, little can.