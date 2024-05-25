Priyanka hits out at Modi for 'mujra' remark, says he should maintain dignity of PM post

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday hit out PM Narendra Modi for his "mujra" remark to target the INDIA bloc, and said no prime minister has ever used such words for opposition leaders in the history of the country.

She said the entire country respects the post of prime minister and it his responsibility to maintain the dignity of the post.

The prime minister has become nervous and has forgotten he is a representative of the country and of people, and such words should not have come out of his mouth, Vadra said here.

Earlier in the day, addressing rallies in neighbouring Bihar, Modi asserted he will foil opposition INDIA bloc's "plans" to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their quota and divert these to Muslims. "They (the opposition bloc) may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank," the PM said.

Vadra responded to his statement at a joint election rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur in support of INDIA bloc candidate Kajal Nishad and Bansgaon candidate Sadal Prasad.

"Modi ji gave a speech in Bihar and uttered such words for opposition leaders which no prime minister in the history of the country would have said," Vadra asserted as she greeted the crowd with "Raua sabhe ke Ram-Ram" in Bhojpuri.