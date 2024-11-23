Pro-incumbency mandate: BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA bloc takes Jharkhand

The election results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have revealed a striking trend of pro-incumbency politics, with voters opting for continuity over change. While the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance delivered a resounding victory in Maharashtra, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), claimed a landslide win in Jharkhand, routing the BJP in the process.

In Maharashtra, the BJP, along with allies Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is set to win a historic mandate, bagging 219 out of 288 seats, as per the latest trends.

This left the Opposition Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) alliance with a paltry 51 seats. The BJP alone clinched 125 of the 149 seats it contested, reaffirming its position as the dominant partner in the Mahayuti coalition.