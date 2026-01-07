Probe CDRs, locations of Dushyant Gautam, Ajay Kumar: Ankita’s father to CM

As Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sticks to his stance that a decision on the demand for a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder will be taken after consultations with the victim’s family, Ankita’s father has now spelt out his demands with precision — and urgency.

Responding directly to the chief minister’s statement, Virendra Singh Bhandari has called not only for a CBI investigation but also for the retrieval of call detail records and location data of BJP national general-secretary Dushyant Gautam and Ajay Kumar. Gautam is also the BJP’s Uttarakhand in-charge, while Kumar serves as the party’s organisational general-secretary in the state.

Bhandari has also demanded that investigators examine the call records of the three convicts — Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta — who are currently serving life sentences for the murder. He has sought records covering a specific and critical window: from 17 to 23 September 2022, up to 3.00 am. In addition, he has called for the call data of local MLA Renu Bisht to be brought under scrutiny.