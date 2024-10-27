Protected by whom? Rahul Gandhi after Sebi chief skips parliamentary panel meet

The Congress on Saturday, 26 October, intensified its offensive against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, asking what was keeping her from appearing before a parliamentary panel.

Shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in an Instagram video, flagged "risks to billions of retail investors in the stock market", the party posed three questions on Buch, who skipped a recent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee by citing a last-minute emergency.

"Why is Madhabi Buch reluctant to answer questions before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament? Who is behind the plan to protect her from being answerable to the PAC? Is there a well-thought-out conspiracy to risk the hard-earned investments of crores of small-medium investors and benefit Modi ji's dear friend Adani?" the Congress' media department chairman Pawan Khera asked in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi earlier posted a video on Instagram in which he is heard speaking to Khera on the phone and urging him to devise innovative ways of cautioning retail investors against "the space of risk", a term he used for the Indian stock markets.

He also told Khera that he was willing to get involved in the party's communications campaign to help small investors guard their money.

"Who is protecting the syndicate committing this fraud?" Rahul Gandhi captioned the Instagram video.