Protests grow over IMPCL privatisation, Congress slams govt’s ayurveda policy

The agitation against the privatisation of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd (IMPCL), a Mini Ratna public sector company, has intensified as hundreds of employees have gathered in front of the company's Almora facility in Uttarakhand.

The employees, staging a hunger strike, accused the BJP-led Central government of selling off a profitable public asset without consulting the workers, and jeopardising their future.

IMPCL, the only government-owned company producing ayurvedic and unani medicines, has been consistently profitable, making it a crucial entity in the government’s narrative of promoting traditional Indian healthcare. According to the Economic Times, the company made a profit of Rs 18 crore last year, and is preparing to give a dividend of Rs 6 crore to the government.