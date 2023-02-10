Publish complete speech of Rahul in Lok Sabha: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Speaker

He said Article 105 of the Constitution confers immunity inter-alia in respect of "anything said in Parliament" the word "anything" is of the widest import and is equivalent to "everything."



"The only limitation is that the words 'in Parliament' which means during the sitting of the Parliament and in the course of the business of Parliament. This view has been supported by various judgements of the Supreme Court from time to time.



"In view of the above and in the wider interest of the nation the speech made by Rahul Gandhi should be published in totality as it serves a great public purpose," the chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee said.



"In view of the above I, request you to kindly revisit your decision to edit the speech of Rahul Gandhi," Chowdhury urged the Speaker.



Several portions of Gandhi's speech were expunged by the Speaker later in the night on February 7.