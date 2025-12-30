Punjab Assembly unanimously rejects VB-GRAMG, demands full restoration of MGNREGA

The Punjab Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or VB-GRAMG, accusing the BJP-led Union government of “taking away” the livelihoods of the poor and Dalit labourers by scrapping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as part of a “deliberate conspiracy”.

The resolution, adopted during a one-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha convened by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, urged the Punjab government to seek immediate restoration of MGNREGA in its original, rights-based form.

The House also recorded that the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) had maintained “silence” on the issue, which it attributed to the party’s hope of re-establishing an alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

While the AAP government had called the special session specifically to oppose the VB-GRAMG Act — brought by the Centre as a replacement for MGNREGA — the two BJP MLAs were not present in the House when the resolution was passed.

Ruling party leaders described the Centre’s move to introduce VB-GRAMG as “anti-poor”, alleging that it would “snatch away bread from the mouths of the poor”, and also termed it “an attack on the federal structure”.

Rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond tabled the resolution for discussion, warning that VB-GRAMG would have a severe impact on below-poverty-line families, Scheduled Caste (SC) communities and rural labourers who depend on MGNREGA for survival. Alleging that the Centre was attempting to “finish” MGNREGA, Sond demanded its immediate restoration.

According to the resolution, the BJP-led central government has taken away the livelihoods of Dalit labourers, Dalit families and the poor Dalit community by scrapping MGNREGA.