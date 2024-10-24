Punjab BJP leader arrested on drug charges, Congress says party shielding 'drug mafia'

The Congress launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government on Thursday following the arrest of (now expelled) BJP leader Satkar Kaur in Punjab for allegedly dealing in illegal drugs.

Kaur (who was in the Congress until 2022) and her driver Jaskeerat Singh were arrested by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) for allegedly attempting to sell 100g of heroin in the Kharar area of Mohali, according to inspector-general Sukhchain Singh Gill.

The ANTF conducted the arrest in the presence of two independent witnesses, with the contraband found in Kaur's possession. Kaur had reportedly arrived in a luxury vehicle to deliver the heroin, while her driver, in a separate vehicle, collected the payment of Rs 2.5 lakh before the deal took place.

During the arrest, Kaur allegedly tried to flee, injuring a police officer by running over his feet and damaging a witness' car.