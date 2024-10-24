Punjab BJP leader arrested on drug charges, Congress says party shielding 'drug mafia'
Congress shares video highlighting drug-related seizures in BJP-ruled states, lists BJP leaders who have been arrested
The Congress launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government on Thursday following the arrest of (now expelled) BJP leader Satkar Kaur in Punjab for allegedly dealing in illegal drugs.
Kaur (who was in the Congress until 2022) and her driver Jaskeerat Singh were arrested by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) for allegedly attempting to sell 100g of heroin in the Kharar area of Mohali, according to inspector-general Sukhchain Singh Gill.
The ANTF conducted the arrest in the presence of two independent witnesses, with the contraband found in Kaur's possession. Kaur had reportedly arrived in a luxury vehicle to deliver the heroin, while her driver, in a separate vehicle, collected the payment of Rs 2.5 lakh before the deal took place.
During the arrest, Kaur allegedly tried to flee, injuring a police officer by running over his feet and damaging a witness' car.
The Congress took to social media to share a video highlighting various drug-related seizures in BJP-ruled states. The party also listed other BJP leaders who have been arrested in drug-related cases. "Why is Modi protecting drug mafias?" the party asked.
The Congress has also questioned PM Modi's commitment to fighting drug-trafficking, accusing his party of shielding leaders involved in criminal activities.
"BJP leaders are completely involved in the drug trade and are providing protection to drug traffickers. The BJP and its governments have given a free hand to the drug mafia, which are ruining the lives of the youth of the country. It is clear — wherever there is drug business, there is a BJP leader," the party's post said.
Satkar Kaur, who was the MLA from Ferozepur Rural from 2017-22, joined the BJP in 2022 after being denied a ticket by the Congress to contest the Assembly elections. The BJP has now expelled Kaur from the party for six years following her arrest.
Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh alias Ladi Gehri were previously arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in September 2023 in a disproportionate assets case, accused of amassing wealth 170 per cent above their known sources of income during her term as an MLA.
The couple remained in judicial custody for 114 days before being granted bail in January 2024 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Investigations by the Vigilance Bureau revealed that Kaur's assets grew significantly during her tenure. When she was elected in 2017, her assets were valued at Rs 27.05 lakh, but a probe into her income and expenditure from 2017 to 2022 indicated a massive discrepancy between her earnings and spending.
