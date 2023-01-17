Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should not be under anyone's remote control: Rahul Gandhi

In a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he should not be under anyone's remote control and should run the state independently.

Reacting sharply, Mann said he was made the chief minister by the public and reminded Gandhi of the "insult" inflicted on Amarinder Singh by the Congress by unceremoniously removing him from the post.

Addressing a gathering here during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said Punjab should be run from Punjab, and not from Delhi.

“I want to ask Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that you are the chief minister of Punjab, Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure of (Arvind) Kejriwal ji and Delhi.

“You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone,” said Gandhi.

Chief Minister Mann should work independently and not be under anyone's remote control, he said, adding it is a matter of Punjab's respect.

He further said whenever the Congress ruled Punjab, the philosophy was the chief minister should run the state.

Mann has been facing criticism from the opposition parties which allege that all major decisions of his government are being taken in Delhi by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.