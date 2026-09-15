Punjab Congress leaders detained during protest over Dalit villager’s suicide

Congress leaders, including party’s Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot and state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, were detained by police on Tuesday during a protest demanding the removal of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged suicide of a Dalit man in Sangrur.

The protesters were seeking an independent investigation into the death of Gulzar Singh, a resident of Dirba, who died on 7 September after allegedly consuming poison. His family has alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs after questioning Cheema about the supply of drugs in the area at an event in Dirba a day earlier.

Congress leaders and workers attempted to march towards Cheema’s official residence and tried to cross police barricades. Police used water cannons to disperse them. The Congress claimed that several protesters, including senior leader Kuljit Nagra, were injured.

Heavy police deployment was made in the area, and Pilot, Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and several party workers were later detained.

Addressing protesters outside the Punjab Congress headquarters before the march, Pilot accused the AAP government of failing to address the circumstances surrounding Singh’s death.

Pilot said Singh had raised concerns about the drug menace and alleged that the pressure on him had contributed to his decision to take his own life.