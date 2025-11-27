Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of targeting OBC voters under special roll revision drive
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs) across several states were being threatened and pressured to remove the names of OBC, Dalit and marginalised voters from electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. He claimed the drive was being misused to reshape voter lists to the BJP’s advantage.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi that BLOs were being warned: “Cut the names of OBC voters or you will lose your job.” He linked these alleged threats to the suicide of Vipin Yadav, a BLO from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Congress, Yadav had been told that failure to delete OBC names would result in dismissal and even police action.
The party said Yadav’s death reflected the coercive environment in which BLOs were being asked to work. It claimed that at least 16 BLOs had died in 19 days across different states, either by suicide or sudden health complications, allegedly linked to the intense pressure of the SIR process.
Congress leaders alleged that internal instructions existed to remove voters from communities perceived as backing the Opposition, including backward classes, Dalits and the poor. “SIR has now become a political filtration drive, not a voter roll update,” the party said, adding that the Election Commission must take responsibility for what it described as an erosion of democratic norms.
In Rajasthan, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra also accused authorities of deleting significant numbers of voters in nearly every Assembly constituency. He alleged that 20,000 to 25,000 names were being struck off in each segment, particularly in areas where the party enjoys strong support.
The Congress said these developments raised serious concerns about the impartiality of the electoral roll revision and called for immediate intervention by the Election Commission of India to ensure transparency, accountability and protection for BLOs working under the programme.
