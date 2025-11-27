Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of targeting OBC voters under special roll revision drive

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs) across several states were being threatened and pressured to remove the names of OBC, Dalit and marginalised voters from electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. He claimed the drive was being misused to reshape voter lists to the BJP’s advantage.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi that BLOs were being warned: “Cut the names of OBC voters or you will lose your job.” He linked these alleged threats to the suicide of Vipin Yadav, a BLO from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Congress, Yadav had been told that failure to delete OBC names would result in dismissal and even police action.

The party said Yadav’s death reflected the coercive environment in which BLOs were being asked to work. It claimed that at least 16 BLOs had died in 19 days across different states, either by suicide or sudden health complications, allegedly linked to the intense pressure of the SIR process.