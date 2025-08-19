Voter Adhikar Yatra: Not a single ‘vote theft’ in Bihar by ECI, BJP, vow Rahul, Tejashwi, Dipankar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 19 August, alleged collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP to “steal votes” and vowed that the Mahagathbandhan would not allow a single vote to be taken away in Bihar.

Speaking at Bhagat Singh Chowk on the third day of his Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said the constitutional right to vote was being “snatched” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and the election commissioners.

“This right has been given to you by the Constitution. Modi, Shah and the election commissioners are taking it away. But Tejashwi Yadav [of the RJD and former deputy CM of the state], Dipankar Bhattacharya [of the CPI(M-L) Liberation] and I assure you, we will not let them steal even one vote in Bihar,” Rahul Gandhi said, addressing the crowd atop his vehicle.

He accused the BJP and EC of manipulating elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, he alleged, “1 crore voters were magically added between the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.” Rahul Gandhi added that Congress’ demand for a machine-readable voters list and CCTV footage was refused by the poll body.