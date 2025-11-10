Rahul Gandhi attacks govt for treating clean-air protesters like criminals

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 9 November, lashed out at the government after several people, including parents and environmental activists, were detained at India Gate while protesting against Delhi’s worsening air quality.

Calling it “shameful” that citizens demanding clean air were treated like criminals, Rahul Gandhi said the right to breathe clean air was a “basic human right” and the right to peaceful protest was guaranteed by the Constitution.

“The right to clean air is a basic human right. The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed by our Constitution. Why are citizens who have been peacefully demanding clean air being treated like criminals?” Rahul Gandhi asked in a post on X, responding to a message from environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, who said protesters were “taken away” and “shoved in a bus.”