Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over US remarks after death of Indian sailors

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the government’s response to recent US statements following the killing of three Indian sailors in attacks in the Gulf region.

Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister was behaving like a “compromised PM”, alleging that he listens “like an obedient servant” and follows external instructions instead of defending India’s interests.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote that there was “neither regret nor apology” from the United States after the deaths of Indian sailors, and instead “orders continue to be issued”. He cited remarks attributed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reportedly told external affairs minister S. Jaishankar that commercial vessels must immediately comply with directives from US forces operating in the Strait of Hormuz.