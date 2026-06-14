Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over US remarks after death of Indian sailors
Controversy comes amid rising diplomatic tensions after India protested the deaths of three Indian sailors in US strikes off Oman
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the government’s response to recent US statements following the killing of three Indian sailors in attacks in the Gulf region.
Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister was behaving like a “compromised PM”, alleging that he listens “like an obedient servant” and follows external instructions instead of defending India’s interests.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote that there was “neither regret nor apology” from the United States after the deaths of Indian sailors, and instead “orders continue to be issued”. He cited remarks attributed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reportedly told external affairs minister S. Jaishankar that commercial vessels must immediately comply with directives from US forces operating in the Strait of Hormuz.
“Obey US military orders immediately. No violation will be tolerated,” Rahul Gandhi said, quoting the tone of the American communication and calling it unacceptable for a sovereign country.
The controversy comes amid escalating diplomatic friction after India protested the deaths of three Indian sailors in US military actions targeting vessels off the coast of Oman. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar has already conveyed India’s strong objection, stating that such lethal action against commercial shipping “cannot be justified” and summoning US diplomatic representatives to lodge a formal protest.
The US, however, has maintained that all vessels must comply with instructions issued by its forces as part of efforts to enforce restrictions in the region and curb the transport of Iranian oil.
The Indian government has raised the issue at multiple levels, including a direct communication between Jaishankar and Rubio, while continuing to seek clarification over the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The developments have added strain to already sensitive geopolitical dynamics in West Asia, with maritime security and freedom of navigation emerging as flashpoints in the broader strategic contest in the region.
With PTI inputs