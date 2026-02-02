Rahul Gandhi backs Uttarakhand’s Deepak for defending Muslim shopkeeper

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has publicly backed a young man from Uttarakhand who intervened to protect an elderly Muslim shopkeeper during a confrontation with right-wing activists, after police registered a case against him alongside several others.

The controversy centres on an incident in Kotdwar, in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, where members of the Bajrang Dal objected to the name of a garment shop run by a Muslim trader, Mohammad Shoaib (also referred to locally as Wakeel Ahmed). The shop, located on Patel Marg, has operated for nearly three decades under the name “Baba”, with the owner’s name displayed below the signboard.

On Republic Day, 26 January, Bajrang Dal activists confronted the shopkeeper, demanding that the word “Baba” be removed, claiming it could be mistaken for the name of a Hindu religious site. Witnesses said the confrontation escalated, with activists allegedly harassing and intimidating the 70–75-year-old trader.

Deepak Kumar, also known as Deepak Karki, a local gym operator, intervened when tensions rose. Video clips circulating online show him challenging the protesters and declaring, “My name is Mohammad Deepak”, in a gesture of solidarity and to assert equality under the law. After an argument, the activists dispersed.

Deepak’s actions drew widespread praise on social media, but also triggered backlash. The following day, a large number of Bajrang Dal supporters, including some from neighbouring districts, gathered in Kotdwar. A procession was taken out, followed by a protest at a public garden. As the crowd grew, slogans were raised and videos surfaced showing activists verbally abusing Deepak, even in the presence of police.

Protesters later gathered near Deepak’s gym, heightening fear and tension in the area. Police eventually dispersed the crowd after sustained efforts to prevent violence and restore order.

In the aftermath, police registered multiple first information reports (FIRs). On the complaint of the shop owner, a case was filed against two named individuals and several unidentified persons for allegedly threatening him and attempting to force a change of the shop’s name. A separate FIR was lodged against 30 to 40 unidentified people for disturbing communal harmony and public order.

However, another FIR was also registered against Deepak, based on a complaint by Bajrang Dal members. He has been booked under sections 115(2), 191(1), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), all of which are bailable offences.