Rahul calls ‘vote chori’ an attack on Constitution after report of EC objections

“Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote on X. He alleged that the BJP, RSS and Election Commission had organised it, and said justice would be served. He also shared a video of earlier remarks in which he warned Election Commission officials about their conduct.

Gandhi’s comments came after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders they said had been issued without their knowledge. The reported objections included matters linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has disputed suggestions of a rift, saying its decisions on the SIR were unanimous. Gandhi’s allegations of “vote chori” and treason remain his claims.

With PTI inputs