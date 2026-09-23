Rahul calls ‘vote chori’ an attack on Constitution after report of EC objections
Congress leader alleges treason by BJP, RSS and poll panel; EC says SIR decisions are unanimous
Rahul Gandhi said alleged “vote chori” amounted to a direct attack on the Constitution and accused the BJP, RSS and Election Commission of treason
His remarks followed an Indian Express report that two Election Commissioners had recorded objections to poll panel decisions at least 14 times in 10 months
The Election Commission has said decisions concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were unanimous
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP, RSS and Election Commission of committing treason through what he called “vote chori”, following a report that two Election Commissioners had repeatedly raised objections to decisions made in the poll panel’s name.
“Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote on X. He alleged that the BJP, RSS and Election Commission had organised it, and said justice would be served. He also shared a video of earlier remarks in which he warned Election Commission officials about their conduct.
Gandhi’s comments came after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders they said had been issued without their knowledge. The reported objections included matters linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The Election Commission has disputed suggestions of a rift, saying its decisions on the SIR were unanimous. Gandhi’s allegations of “vote chori” and treason remain his claims.
With PTI inputs